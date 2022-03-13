Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Friday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,419.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

