Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

