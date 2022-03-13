Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 111,133 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,133 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

