Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.64. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

