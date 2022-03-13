Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 361.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 45,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,163. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $642.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.12. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

