Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,431 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.06 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.