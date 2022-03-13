Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

