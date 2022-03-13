Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter.

RGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

