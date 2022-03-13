Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 377,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,939. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

