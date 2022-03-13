Ryo Currency Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,034.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,246.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.89 or 0.06635610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00268603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.00737499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00466004 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00405369 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,653,038 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,726 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

