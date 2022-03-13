Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($152.17) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.27 ($136.17).

EPA SAF opened at €104.14 ($113.20) on Friday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a one year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

