Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,650 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

