Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

KMB stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,546. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.42 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

