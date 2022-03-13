Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SALM. StockNews.com raised Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SALM opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 78,563 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

