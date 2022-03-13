Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SAFM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

