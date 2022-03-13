Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

