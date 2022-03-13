Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $226.86 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

