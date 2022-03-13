Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 663,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 658,355 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 534,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

