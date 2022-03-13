Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.