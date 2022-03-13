Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.77 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average of $464.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

