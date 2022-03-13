Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BlackRock by 97.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $687.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $793.31 and its 200 day moving average is $869.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

