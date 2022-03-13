Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $544.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.20 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $864.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

