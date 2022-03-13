Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 481 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 122.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.