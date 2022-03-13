SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.