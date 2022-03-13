SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $164,440.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBAC stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $256.82 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

