SBCP Bancorp Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTC:SBBI)

SBCP Bancorp Inc (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

OTC SBBI remained flat at $$95.00 during trading on Friday. SBCP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00.

