Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SCFLF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $996 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

