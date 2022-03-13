Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,779,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 27.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 636,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,024,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

