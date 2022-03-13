Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chavant Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAY stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

