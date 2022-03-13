Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNTQU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $1,129,000.

CNTQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

