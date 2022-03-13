Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,508 Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAFO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,615,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAFO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

