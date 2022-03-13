Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

