Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of SemiLEDs worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.49 on Friday. SemiLEDs Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

