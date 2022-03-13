Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in February

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Schroders stock remained flat at $$38.50 during trading hours on Friday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

