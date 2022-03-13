Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

