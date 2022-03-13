Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 445.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

