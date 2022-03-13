Scotiabank Trims Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Target Price to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

