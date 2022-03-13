Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

