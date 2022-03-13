Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 146.2% in February

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

