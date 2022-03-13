Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

