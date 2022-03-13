SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.92) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,290.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.87.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

