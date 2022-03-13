Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,860. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
