Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,860. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

