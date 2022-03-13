Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.22 Million

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to post $958.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.00 million and the lowest is $954.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,546. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

