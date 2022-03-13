ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.41

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 156925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.