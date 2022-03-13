Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating) were down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 750,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 414,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £603,897.02 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.
