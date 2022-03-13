SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $119,720.93 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. SHIELD has a market cap of $119,720.93 and $21.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.08 or 0.06632976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00271821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.00744364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00477679 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00376086 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

