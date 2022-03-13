Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 1,681,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,192. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

