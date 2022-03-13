Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.