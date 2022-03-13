Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Shoprite stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Shoprite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

