Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of Shoprite stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.97.
Shoprite Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
