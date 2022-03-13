Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 761.60 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 807.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 876.12. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 715.60 ($9.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders acquired 3,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,342 over the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

